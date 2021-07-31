 
 

Slipknot Mourn Loss of Joey Jordison Through Eight-Minute Video Tribute

Slipknot Mourn Loss of Joey Jordison Through Eight-Minute Video Tribute
Instagram
Celebrity

Days after the rock band's original drummer passed away 'peacefully in his sleep,' his former bandmate pay homage to him, insisting that they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Slipknot have paid tribute to their original drummer, Joey Jordison, insisting they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him.

The rocker passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, July 26, aged 46, and on Friday, July 30 his former bandmates posted an eight-and-a-half-minute video tribute, featuring performance clips, online.

"Our hearts go out to Joey's family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss," the band stated. "Joey Jordison's art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back."

"Joey's impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey."

Jordison left the band in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. Singer Corey Taylor told Metal Hammer months later that the drummer had been fired, calling it "one of the hardest decisions" the group had ever made.

  See also...

He said Joey was in a place in his life, which was "not where we are."

In 2016, Jordison revealed that his exit from Slipknot coincided with his battles with transverse myelitis and claimed his bandmates mistook his medical issues for a substance abuse problem.

"I lost my legs," he said onstage at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. "I couldn't play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I don't wish on my worst enemy."

It's unclear whether the condition had anything to do with his death.

You can share this post!

Lisa Kudrow Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From 'Friends' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Broadway Implements COVID Vaccine and Mask Mandate for Audiences
Related Posts
Slipknot Scheduled to Perform at Cruise Ship

Slipknot Scheduled to Perform at Cruise Ship

Corey Taylor Gets Married, Shares Picture of His Blushing Bride

Corey Taylor Gets Married, Shares Picture of His Blushing Bride

Slipknot's 'We Are Not Your Kind' Defeats Rick Ross' 'Port of Miami 2' on Billboard 200

Slipknot's 'We Are Not Your Kind' Defeats Rick Ross' 'Port of Miami 2' on Billboard 200

Slipknot Fan Dies in Mosh Pit at Illinois Concert

Slipknot Fan Dies in Mosh Pit at Illinois Concert

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family