Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Concertgoers chant 'Free Britney' as the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker declares her support for the 'I'm a Slave 4 U' singer during her performance at Lollapalooza festival.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus turned her Thursday night (29Jul21) Lollapalooza festival set into a #FreeBritney moment after flashing the hot-button hashtag on a giant screen behind her.

The singer hit the stage at Grant Park in Chicago to headline the first night of the comeback festival, telling fans it was "a very humbling experience" and calling Lollapalooza the "light at the end of the tunnel."

And during her two-hour set, which included appearances from G Herbo, Juicy J, Billy Idol, and The Kid Laroi, the screens behind Miley flashed with #FreeBritney messaging, prompting fans to chant "Free Britney."

They repeated the chant later in her set.

Britney Spears is currently battling to end her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008. For 13 years, her father Jamie has been in control of the singer's life and she's keen to end that arrangement and file abuse charges against her dad.

This isn't the first time Miley has shared her support for the 39-year-old singer. During her performance at the NFL's TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl Pregame show earlier this year, she shouted, "We love Britney." She also changed her lyrics to "Free Britney" at this year's Las Vegas show and 2019's Memphis concert.

Eve, Courtney Love, Rose McGowan, and Cher were also among Britney's early supporters as she was fighting to regain control of her life.

In 2019, Eve showed up on "The Talk" wearing a "#FreeBritney" T-shirt. "I'm wearing this shirt because we all love her," she declared.

Courtney Love, meanwhile, showed support by revealing that Britney's former manager Lou Taylor tried to put her under a similar conservatorship. "I hope the investigation into the conservatorship going well. I really don't like doing this. But it appears no one else is," she wrote on her social media back then.

She opened up, "In 2010 I threatened you with jury trial if you persisted in trying to take over my estate. I also meant it. I keep my word."

Rose McGowan said, "It's time she gets to be free and live her life on her terms. I hope she's well and I hope she's ok and I love how much her fans love her."

Cher tweeted, "I wish I knew her…I'd go see her, listen, give her a hug, & because unlike those in her life…I want & need nothing from her. In Vegas (where Britney had residency show), ppl have talked about this for long time."