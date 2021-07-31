Emily Blunt Says Dwayne Johnson's Enthusiasm Led Her to Ghost Him

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

According to The Rock, he sent the 'A Quiet Place' actress a video asking her to be in Disney's movie 'Jungle Cruise' with him but she left him hanging before eventually saying yes.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent Emily Blunt a video begging her to be in "Jungle Cruise".

The wrestler turned actor was keen for the 38-year-old actress to be in the movie but, when he sent her a video asking if she would like to join the cast, she "ghosted" him and left him without a reply.

"When the script came to me, I loved it... (the role) was always for Emily Blunt," he admitted during an interview on U.K. TV show "Lorraine" on Thursday (29Jul21). "It was always Emily Blunt, that is the truth."

"She knows it ... I sent this video. I worked all night, I came home, it was like three in the morning. I was like, 'Okay let me make this video for Emily just telling her what a big fan I am and I would love for her to come onto the movie.' "

And when Emily asked him what he heard back after sending the video, he admitted she had "ghosted" him, adding, "Nothing! Absolutely nothing! Ghosted me!"

Emily joked it was because he was too enthusiastic.

Revealing she didn't reply to him straight away, she said, "It's almost like when someone comes at you with too much enthusiasm you have to shut them down a little bit!"

Before adding, "It was the most touching video in the world."

The movie based on Disney's theme park attraction is also supported by the likes of Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.