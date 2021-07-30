 
 

Bruce Springsteen Refuses to Have Rest Stop Named After Him

The Boss has decided to 'respectfully' turn down the offer by officials from his home state of New Jersey to have a service area in the city named after him.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen turned down the chance to have a New Jersey rest stop named after him.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority announced this week (end02Aug21) that a handful of rest stops along the turnpike would be named after notable celebrities from the state, including singers Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Celia Cruz, and Frank Sinatra, baseball player Larry Doby, actor James Gandolfini, journalist Connie Chung, and authors Toni Morrison and Judy Blume.

The service areas will contain exhibits and artefacts - much like in the Hard Rock Cafe - as well as an interactive Wall of Fame, with a life-sized video monitor showing New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees and their acceptance speeches.

Fans quickly began wondering why Springsteen - one of the most famous stars from New Jersey - wasn't included on the list. However, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Hall of Fame revealed he had been offered the chance to have the rest stop named after him, but turned it down.

"Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him," Natasha Alagarasan told northjersey.com. "It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall."

The Boss is preparing for his gig to help celebrate New York City reopening next month. He is expected to be joined by the likes of Patti Smith, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Hudson.

