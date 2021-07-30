 
 

Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer Encourage Fans to Donate Blood

The 'Deadpool' actor and his 'Free Guy' co-star have joined forces in a new PSA in an effort to help NHS to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and his "Free Guy" co-star Jodie Comer have teamed up to encourage people in the U.K. to register to give blood.

The "Free Guy" actors appear opposite each other in the new movie about a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background character in an open-world video game, and he decides to become the hero of his own story.

Now, the pair have joined forces for an NHS Blood and Transplant video to urge fans to be "great guys" by donating blood.

Ryan compared blood donors to his character, who "always gives 100 percent" as Jodie explained that every donation can save up to three lives.

As an added bonus, fans can also show their support by downloading a digital "Free Guy" badge from NHS Blood Donation.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, said, "Giving blood is a lifesaving act and I'm grateful to the stars of Free Guy for helping to share that message."

"There is a real shortage of male and young people giving blood so we particularly need hero donors from those groups to help us save more lives."

And Zeeshan Asghar, National Partnerships Manager for NHS Blood and Transplant, said, "Just like Guy, blood donors choose to make a difference. They are everyday people who do something amazing - they save and improve lives by giving blood."

"We're delighted to have the support of Ryan and Jodie with their entertaining and engaging video about the lifesaving power of blood donation, which will help us to reach the people we need to become the donors of the future."

"The NHS needs 400 new donors every day to maintain the blood supply. We especially need more young people, black people and men to become donors. Please register today and book an appointment to start saving lives - your NHS needs great guys."

Register today and book and appointment by visiting www.blood.co.uk, downloading the GiveBloodNHS app or calling 0300 123 23 23.

The video can be viewed at blood.co.uk/freeguy.

