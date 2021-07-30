 
 

Ana De Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Delayed Until 2022

Ana De Armas' Marilyn Monroe Movie Delayed Until 2022
Instagram
Movie

The upcoming Andrew Dominik-directed feature film called 'Blonde' which is also supported by the likes of Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale has been pushed back to 2022.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ana De Armas' Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" has been pushed back to 2022.

The Netflix movie, which will see Ana play a fictionalised version of the legendary actress, has been in development since 2010, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see it.

According to Variety, the film is expected to drop next year but a specific release date has not been confirmed.

The movie is to be directed by Andrew Dominik, from Joyce Carol Oates' historical novel "Blonde" that chronicles the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale are also set to star in the film, as Monroe's former husbands Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio respectively. Julianne Nicholson will play the actress' mother Gladys Pearl Baker.

  See also...

In February 2020, de Armas described her casting as Monroe - who died in 1962 aged 36 - as "ground-breaking."

She said, "Playing Marilyn was ground-breaking. A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so badly."

Ana - who stars in upcoming James Bond blockbuster "No Time to Die" - only had to audition for director Dominik once before earning the lead role, but still had to convince the producers of her suitability for the part.

"The producers. The money people. I always have people I needed to convince," she explained. "But I knew I could do it. I have never worked more closely with a director than I worked with Andrew."

"Yes, I have had collaborative relationships, but to get phone calls at midnight because he has an idea and he can't sleep and all of a sudden you can't sleep for the same reason."

You can share this post!

David Harbour Calls Himself 'City Rat' as He Describes Life Before Lily Allen Marriage

DaBaby Dropped From Parklife Festival Following Homophobic Outbursts
Most Read
JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie
Movie

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded