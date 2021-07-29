 
 

Brody Jenner Claims It's 'Hurtful' to Learn About Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy From Others

Kaitlynn, meanwhile, reveals on 'The Hills: New Beginnings' confessional that she wanted to tell her ex Brody herself but was nervous to have a 'difficult conversation' with him.

AceShowbiz - Brody Jenner wished Kaitlynn Carter would have told him about her pregnancy sooner. Revealing that he knew about the news from others instead of his ex, the 37-year-old "The Hills: New Beginnings" star claimed it was "hurtful."

"I know Kaitlynn's pregnant and I don't know from her," the son of Caitlyn Jenner told co-stars Audrina Patridge and Joey Tierney in the Wednesday, July 28 episode of the Bravo show. "I am her best friend and I've been very supportive."

In a confessional, Brody argued, "Of course it's hurtful to see all these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me." He added, "A baby was such a big part of our relationship, you would think ... I don't need to be the first one to know, but I should be in the Top 10 maybe. Somewhere around there."

Sharing her side of the story, Kaitlynn stated in a confessional that she "definitely" wanted to tell Brody first. However, she's "been intentionally putting it off [because] nobody likes difficult conversations."

Kaitlynn first confirmed her pregnancy to her friend and DJ Caroline D'Amore. As for her other co-stars, they assumed that she's having a bun in the oven after they noticed that she has stopped drinking alcohol and her boobs are getting bigger. They all knew about the pregnancy after learning that Kaitlynn has moved in with her new beau Kristopher Brock.

The expectant mom informed the public about her first pregnancy on June 17 via Instagram. At that time, she shared a picture of her and Kristopher's silhouette holding hands as she showed off her baby bump.

Kaitlynn began dating Kristopher in May 2020. She previously married Brody during a trip to Indonesia. However, the marriage was considered illegal since they didn't get a marriage license in the U.S. They "decided to amicably separate" in August 2019, just one year after their wedding.

