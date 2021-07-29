Simone Biles Realizes She's 'More Than' Gymnastics After Tokyo Olympics Exit

Instagram Celebrity

As she receives support after annoucing her withdrawal from the team and individual all-around events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Olympic gymnast takes to social media to reflect on it.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles has learned her real worth following her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. As she received support after annoucing her withdrawal from the team and individual all-around events at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games due to mental health issues, the Olympic gymnast took to social media to reflect on it.

In a Twitter post in which Simone revealed what she learned from all of this. "the outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," so the 24-year-old athlete wrote on the blue bird app.

Simone Biles reflected on her Tokyo Olympics withdrawal.

Simone withdrew from the team contest at the sporting event, citing mental health issues on Wednesday, July 28. A day later, she also announced that she made the decision not to defend her gold medal in the individual competition.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics said in a statement, adding, "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many." Alternate Jade Carey will take her place in the individual all-around competition.

Among those who sent supportive messages for Simone was Justin Bieber. The "Peaches" singer penned a moving Instagram post on Wednesday, "Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw. It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no's are more powerful than our yes's. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it's important we take a step back to evaluate why."

He then likened Simon's decision to focus on her mental health to one he made back in 2017, when he cancelled his "Purpose World Tour" for similar reason. "People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles," he added.