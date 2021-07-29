Phish Advise Fans to Get Vaccinated Before Coming to Their Summer Concerts

Instagram Music

Hours before hitting the stage for their first show since February 2020, the Trey Anastasio-fronted band remind the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask inside venues.

AceShowbiz - Rockers Phish are urging fans to get vaccinated and wear a mask when social distancing isn't possible at their upcoming summer shows.

The beloved jam band released a statement on Wednesday, July 28, hours before hitting the stage for their first show since February 2020 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas - a state that has been one of the hardest hit by the latest COVID surge.

"The best thing you can possibly do before coming to a show is to GET VACCINATED!" Phish wrote on their website. "Furthermore, as social distancing is not possible inside the venues, we highly recommend wearing a mask at these outdoor shows when closer than six feet to others, regardless of whether or not you're vaccinated. Being vaccinated AND wearing a mask at these shows is the best way you can show love and respect for our incredible community."

The band also urged fans who are experiencing COVID symptoms, have tested positive, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days to stay away from the shows.

While they also encouraged concertgoers to bring their own masks, Phish noted, "Venues will have quantities of free masks available at every show." They added, "Please check with venue websites before you head to the shows to see what containers are permissible to bring in; many venues have adopted a clear bags policy in an effort to minimize contact upon entry."

"Thanks for keeping these precautions in mind - we're all in this together," the statement from Trey Anastasio and his bandmates continued. "It takes each one of us to make sure that we can all continue to see live music safely."