Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Completely Unrecognizable in New Selfie

WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

After wiping his Instagram page clean ahead of his band's tour, the frontman of the nu metal group debuts his shocking new look with the only photo now displayed on his feed.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fred Durst is changing his look ahead of the start of Limp Bizkit's tour. The rapper/singer has left his fans bewildered as he posted a new selfie on his Instagram page that revealed his drastic makeover.

The 50-year-old, whose signature look used to include a cap and goatee, is completely unrecognizable in the image. Going hatless, he now sports swoopy gray hair and a horseshoe-style mustache.

He also donned a button-down shirt on top of a white T-shirt in the photo, which featured him taking the image inside a bedroom while looking away from the camera. He captioned the picture with mysterious words, "thinking about you 70."

The comment section was soon flooded with messages from Fred's fans and followers about his new look. "Well let me tell ya something brother . That's a nice, HULKAMANIAC worthy moustache," one raved.

"Love it," another simply wrote. A third one gushed, "This is an electric look, Fred." Agreeing, someone else praised him, "Looking good Fred," while another added, "so swag bro."

Some others pointed out that Fred resembles David Spade or Jon Bon Jovi with his new style. "thought it was David spade for a second," one noted. Another asked, "Anyone else see a little bit of a Bon Jovi resemblance?"

Fred also responded to some jokes about his new look. One said, "This guy needs a station wagon ASAP," to which the "Rollin' " hitmaker replied, "agreed." Someone else said the look "actually hurts my soul." To this, Fred said, "For some the pain is inevitable."

Fred's new selfie is currently the only post displayed on his Instagram page. The frontman and lyricist of the nu metal band Limp Bizkit recently scrubbed his account of other pictures prior to the new-look image, which was shared on early Wednesday, July 28.

It's unclear why he wiped his Instagram page clean, but it came as his band is set to return to touring this week, with a first stop at Lollapalooza this Saturday, July 31.