Justin Bieber Sends Encouraging Message to Simone Biles Following Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

After the gymnast pulled out of the team and individual all-around events, the 'Peaches' hitmaker writes a moving post that partly read, 'Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!'

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has shared his support for struggling Olympic gymnast Simone Biles in an emotional post online.

The pop superstar penned a moving Instagram post on Wednesday, after the athlete, widely considered the greatest female gymnast of all time, withdrew from the team and individual all-around events at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games this week (beginning July 26).

"Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!" the "Baby" hitmaker writes. "I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw. It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no's are more powerful than our yes's. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it's important we take a step back to evaluate why."

The singer compares Biles' decision to focus on her mental health to one he made back in 2017, when he cancelled his "Purpose World Tour", to concentrate on his own wellbeing.

"I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling," he said back then. "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE... so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be."

Now, in his supportive new message for the gymnast, he adds, "People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles."

USA Gymnastics bosses have not yet revealed whether Biles will take part in the individual Olympics apparatus finals.