 
 

Justin Bieber Sends Encouraging Message to Simone Biles Following Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

Justin Bieber Sends Encouraging Message to Simone Biles Following Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal
Instagram
Celebrity

After the gymnast pulled out of the team and individual all-around events, the 'Peaches' hitmaker writes a moving post that partly read, 'Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!'

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has shared his support for struggling Olympic gymnast Simone Biles in an emotional post online.

The pop superstar penned a moving Instagram post on Wednesday, after the athlete, widely considered the greatest female gymnast of all time, withdrew from the team and individual all-around events at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games this week (beginning July 26).

"Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!" the "Baby" hitmaker writes. "I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw. It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no's are more powerful than our yes's. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it's important we take a step back to evaluate why."

The singer compares Biles' decision to focus on her mental health to one he made back in 2017, when he cancelled his "Purpose World Tour", to concentrate on his own wellbeing.

  See also...

"I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling," he said back then. "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE... so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be."

Now, in his supportive new message for the gymnast, he adds, "People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles."

USA Gymnastics bosses have not yet revealed whether Biles will take part in the individual Olympics apparatus finals.

You can share this post!

'Sex and the City' Reboot Expected to Get Second Season Extension

Children's Show 'Arthur' to Come to an End in 2022
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Defended by Fans After Caught Yelling at Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Defended by Fans After Caught Yelling at Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Pulls Off Triple Shows in Las Vegas

Justin Bieber Pulls Off Triple Shows in Las Vegas

Justin Bieber Showers Wife Hailey Baldwin With Sweet Praises in New Vacation Post

Justin Bieber Showers Wife Hailey Baldwin With Sweet Praises in New Vacation Post

Justin Bieber Unsettled by Fans Gathering Outside His House

Justin Bieber Unsettled by Fans Gathering Outside His House

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official