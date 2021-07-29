 
 

'Married at First Sight' Star Jessica Studer 'Super Excited' to Be Pregnant With First Child

'Married at First Sight' Star Jessica Studer 'Super Excited' to Be Pregnant With First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the Lifetime TV star reveals that she and her husband of nearly two years are 'ready' and 'can't wait' to welcome their 'baby H' in November.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Studer is expecting her first child with her husband Austin Hurd. Announcing her pregnancy in a new interview, the "Married at First Sight" star said that she's "super excited" to become a mom.

"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood! We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met but wanted to wait for the time to be right," the soon-to-be mom told PEOPLE. "Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be. I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H."

Confirming her pregnancy, Jessica took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 28 to share a black-and-white photo of her and her husband holding an ultraviolet photo of their unborn baby. In the caption, the Lifetime TV star penned, "It's true! Can't wait to meet baby H this fall."

  See also...

In Wednesday, July 28 episode of "Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam", Jessica herself revealed the big news to her husband on camera. "We just started trying, and I don't think either of us expected it to happen this quickly," she told the viewers in the footage. "So, I think he's going to be very surprised!"

In fact, Austin was more than excited. "Finding out that Jess is pregnant is the best surprise," he shared in the clip. "I just cannot believe it happened this quick. I am going to be a father. I prepared myself for this. I've looked forward to this with Jess. I'm just so excited."

"I'm so happy that Austin is as excited as I am," Jessica replied. "I have always wanted to become a mom, but the fertility issues that ran in my family always made me wonder if it was meant to be and it's crazy to think that less than two years ago, Austin and I met at the altar and now we're going to be parents."

You can share this post!

Joaquin Phoenix Unveils Major Transformation for New Film 'Disappointment Blvd.'
Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official