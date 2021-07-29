The Weeknd to Be Feted With Humanitarian Award at BMAC's First Music in Action Awards

Instagram Celebrity

Among the honorees at the BMAC event, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker is recognized for his million dollars donation to various good causes since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian award at the first annual Music in Action Awards.

The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker will be among the honorees at the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC)'s event at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on September 23 in recognition of his donation of several million dollars to various good causes since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Among the organizations helped by the 31-year-old singer are Black Lives Matter Global Network, the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and National Bail Out, as well as Covid-19 relief campaigns for MusiCares, in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario and efforts in Ethiopia and Lebanon.

The Music in Action awards will recognize artists, executives and businesses in the industry which have made the most significant contributions to social justice, equity and change over the last year, as well as highlighting the new Music Industry Action Report Card, an assessment of what progress has been made in achieving racial justice and equity in the 12 months since the music business pledged to make strides in eliminating racial inequality in the industry.

BMAC Co-Chair, artist manager and executive Binta Niambi Brown said, "BMAC promised to work with the music industry to advance racial equity, and are proud to have done everything we said we would do. Now, while we celebrate the achievements of our industry, we also look forward to continued work with every company in our industry to eliminate all forms of systemic and structural racism."

"We welcome conversations with all who share our commitment to justice and equality and are enthusiastic about the change we will create together."

Jeffrey Azoff, co-chair of BMAC's ELC and CEO/founder of Full Stop Management, added, "The work that BMAC is doing is nothing short of inspiring. I am beyond humbled to be able to serve as co-chair of the Executive Leadership Council as I have no doubt that this group of people is dedicated to making a positive change in our industry for generations to come."

Other awards to be handed out on the night include the Berry Gordy Social Impact Award, the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award and the Agent of Change Award.

Shawn Holiday, co-chair of BMAC's ELC, Full Stop Management and president of Giant Records said, "This event will be a powerful night to honour our peers who have done the work to make a difference in our industry and broader society."