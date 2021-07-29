Kanye West Has Mercedes-Benz Stadium Briefly Changed Its Name to 'Donda Studio'

WENN/Will Alexander Music

The 'Flashing Lights' rapper, who has been living inside the Atlanta stadium while finishing his latest album 'Donda', reportedly sets up his studio in a dressing room of the venue.

AceShowbiz - The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is honoring Kanye West. After the "Flashing Lights" rapper confirmed that he is living inside the arena to finish his 10th studio album "Donda", the officials of the venue briefly changed its name to "DONDA Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium" on its official Twitter account.

On Monday, July 26, a representative for the stadium revealed that the Yeezy designer and his crew have set up a studio within the 2-million-square-foot building, which has more than 70,000 seats. The studio itself was reportedly put up in a dressing room.

On the next day, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian gave fans a look at his bedroom inside the Atlanta stadium. The room was far from lavish for the "Stronger" MC, who has been known for his billion-dollar wealth. It only features one single bed, a flat-screen TV and a digital clock that were hanging on the walls as well as one small wardrobe with a few clothes.

Although many were surprised with Kanye's revelation, some of his online devotees praised him for "sacrificing his comfort" just to create music. Also reacting to Kanye's residency was Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum gave her reaction on a North West parody Instagram account called Nori's Black Book. After the page reposted Kanye's snap on Tuesday, she sent out four crying and laughing emojis in the comment section.

It was unlikely that Khloe was shading Kanye. In fact, she attended his "Donda" Listening Party at the stadium on Thursday, July 22 to show her full support for him. Kim, her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm as well as family friend Jonathan Cheban were also among the attendees.

"Donda", which is named after Kanye's late mom Donda West, is slated to be released on August 6.