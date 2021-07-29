Marilyn Manson Asks for Dismissal of Esme Bianco's Rape Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

Maintaining that the 'Game of Thrones' star's allegations against him are false, the shock rocker argues in new legal documents that the statute of limitations have run out.

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has filed to dismiss actress Esme Bianco's rape claims against him, insisting she has left it too late to sue him.

The shock rocker has always maintained the "Game of Thrones" star's allegations are false, and now in new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, he points out they took place so long ago that the statute of limitations have run out. As a result, he is asking a judge to toss her claims.

In the court filing, Manson's attorneys also claim Bianco's accusations are part of a "co-ordinated attack" among multiple women, who he says are "cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement."

Manson doesn't deny having sex with the women, accusing him of abuse and rape, but insists all the encounters were "consensual."

Manson's lawyers also claim Bianco spent months "plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning" her story into "twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality."

Bianco's rape claims include allegations Manson bound, whipped, electrocuted and cut her with a knife. In her lawsuit, the actress also accused her ex of sexual battery that "include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping [her] buttocks, breasts, and genitals for his sexual gratification."

Her claims and those of others, including the rocker's former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, cost Manson his record label deal, his manager and two TV roles this year.

Manson's retaliation to Bianco's lawsuit came weeks after he was released from police custody on conditional bail after turning himself in for assault allegations. He surrendered to authorities on July 2 after reaching an agreement regarding two outstanding warrants stemming from an alleged spitting incident with a concert videographer in 2019.