 
 

Marilyn Manson Asks for Dismissal of Esme Bianco's Rape Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson Asks for Dismissal of Esme Bianco's Rape Lawsuit
Instagram
Celebrity

Maintaining that the 'Game of Thrones' star's allegations against him are false, the shock rocker argues in new legal documents that the statute of limitations have run out.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has filed to dismiss actress Esme Bianco's rape claims against him, insisting she has left it too late to sue him.

The shock rocker has always maintained the "Game of Thrones" star's allegations are false, and now in new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, he points out they took place so long ago that the statute of limitations have run out. As a result, he is asking a judge to toss her claims.

In the court filing, Manson's attorneys also claim Bianco's accusations are part of a "co-ordinated attack" among multiple women, who he says are "cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement."

Manson doesn't deny having sex with the women, accusing him of abuse and rape, but insists all the encounters were "consensual."

  See also...

Manson's lawyers also claim Bianco spent months "plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning" her story into "twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality."

Bianco's rape claims include allegations Manson bound, whipped, electrocuted and cut her with a knife. In her lawsuit, the actress also accused her ex of sexual battery that "include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping [her] buttocks, breasts, and genitals for his sexual gratification."

Her claims and those of others, including the rocker's former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, cost Manson his record label deal, his manager and two TV roles this year.

Manson's retaliation to Bianco's lawsuit came weeks after he was released from police custody on conditional bail after turning himself in for assault allegations. He surrendered to authorities on July 2 after reaching an agreement regarding two outstanding warrants stemming from an alleged spitting incident with a concert videographer in 2019.

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

'Sex and the City' Reboot Expected to Get Second Season Extension
Related Posts
Marilyn Manson Released on Conditional Bail Amid Assault Allegations

Marilyn Manson Released on Conditional Bail Amid Assault Allegations

Marilyn Manson Sued by Fourth Woman for Sexual Assault

Marilyn Manson Sued by Fourth Woman for Sexual Assault

Marilyn Manson Agrees to Surrender to Police One Month After Being Wanted Man for Alleged Assault

Marilyn Manson Agrees to Surrender to Police One Month After Being Wanted Man for Alleged Assault

Marilyn Manson Sued by Ex-Girlfriend Claiming He Raped Her

Marilyn Manson Sued by Ex-Girlfriend Claiming He Raped Her

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official