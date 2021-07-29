 
 

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Good American founder is seen commenting on a post by Nori's Black Book, North West parody Instagram page that features a picture of the rapper's not-so lavish bedroom.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West recently made headlines for several reasons, including the fact that he's currently living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his album "Donda". Many were shocked to find out about his humble living situation and among those who reacted to that was Khloe Kardashian.

The Good American founder was seen commenting on a post by Nori's Black Book, North West parody Instagram page. Alongside a picture of Kanye's not-so lavish bedroom, the parody account wrote, "If we're filing for bankruptcy, someone should just say that."

Khloe caught wind of the post and left four crying laughing emojis in the comment section. The mom of one, however, highly unlikely was shading the "Gold Digger" rapper over his financial situation as his net worth sits at an estimated $1.8 billion.

Khloe herself showed support for Kanye by attending "Donda" Listening Party at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta last week alongside her sister and Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian and family friend Jonathan Cheban. They also brought Kim's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Saint, whom she shares with the Yeezy designer.

Later on Tuesday, July 27, Khloe shared on her Instagram page some snaps taken at the event. For the occasion, the Kardashians sisters were twinning in jumpsuits though Kim a similar version of Khloe's black jumpsuit in red.

Among the songs that Kanye performed at the big event was a track titled "Love Unconditionally" which addressed his and Kim's ongoing divorce. The track begins with a recording of his late mother, Donda West, sharing advice on love, before it was followed by Kanye's repetition of the the lyrics, "I'm losing my family."

"She's screaming at me/ Honey, why could you leave? Darling, how could you leave?/ Come back tonight, baby," so he raps. "Come back tonight, darling, please/ Darling, how could you leave?"

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye earlier this year. While Kim seemingly has yet to be back in the dating game, the rapper is rumored to be dating model Irina Shayk.

