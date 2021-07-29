 
 

Dess Dior Tested Positive for COVID-19 Days After Rolling Loud Performance

One day after claiming to be 'in so much pain,' the rapper whose real name is Destiny Bailey urges others in contact with her to get tested as soon as possible.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Dess Dior has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after performing at the Rolling Loud festival.

The 22-year-old, real name Destiny Bailey, was among the artists performing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium as part of the three-day event, and told her fans on Twitter on Sunday, July 25, "I'm sick af [as f**k] in soooooo much pain rn [right now]."

Dior, who had performed on Saturday, later added, "I don't think I have Covid but ima get tested to be safe."

On Monday, Dior returned to Twitter to share, "Update: I tested positive for Covid."

"Everybody who's been in contact with me should go get tested asap," she added.

It's unclear whether or not Dior had received either of her COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of her Rolling Loud performance, and if she had been required to take a COVID test before taking to the stage.

In the information page of the festival, it was noted that "proof of vaccinations are not required to entry, as in accordance with local and state laws." Still, it did point out that "vaccinations, however, are an effective way to fight the virus and are encouraged."

Festivalgoers were also not mandated to wear masks. Nevertheless, Rolling Loud stated in the same information page, "We encourage all attendees to wear masks, as not wearing masks consistently and correctly, can increase risk of being infected with COVID-19."

Dior's COVID update came amid controversy sparked by DaBaby's "insensitive" HIV/AIDS comments and homophobic rant at the festival. The "Rockstar" hitmaker has issued an apology. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he tweeted.

