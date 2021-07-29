Britney Spears' Cries for Help to End Conservatorship in Voicemails Leaked by Ex-Manager

Instagram Celebrity

Sam Lutfi, who managed the star during her 2007 breakdown, reveals a series of old voicemails which the singer left for him, asking to end her conservatorship.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex-manager has shared evidence of the singer's years of fight to end her conservatorship. On Tuesday, July 27, Sam Lutfi leaked voicemails the "…Baby One More Time" hitmaker left for him in which she made pleas for help to end her dad Jamie Spears' control over her life.

Sam, who managed Britney from 2007 to 2008, divided the messages into four separate posts on Instagram. The first video featured a never-before-seen picture of the pop star holding her son Sean Preston.

In the audio, she was heard saying, "I want out of this conservatorship." She continued in the old message from 2009, "I've been blackmailed by visitation with my babies by the conservatorship. I'm confined, restrained and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand the state of California to review this case because I feel it's illegal. Bye."

In the second video which featured an old photo of Britney and her two sons, Sean and Jayden James, she claimed that her father threatened to take away her kids from her. "I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship that my father has threatened me several times, that you know, he'll take my children away," she said in the message reportedly made just months after the first one. "I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time."

A third video, which Sam said was likely from 2009 as well, revealed that Britney had requested to replace her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III. "I want Jon Eardley and John Patterson to represent me as court-appointed attorney in my best interests and my best wishes," she said in the clip.

In the final video shared by Sam, Britney insisted she was of "sound mind and body" and repeated her request to have Jon to represent her. "I'm being held against my will," so she claimed. "I can't exercise my constitutional rights."

In the caption, Sam wrote, "There was never anyone on the inside that would help. These calls are to my phone, these calls cost me a ton of money in court, tarnished my name further but also tore my soul apart, I had no idea where to turn, no one was listening no one seemed to care. I can't believe nothing has changed. She will never get those years back, her children were robbed of a huge chunk of history with their mother. F**k you Hill Street."

Sam told Page Six that he has "leaked" the audio in the past. "They were all left on my phone," he said, adding that he has made it be known to Britney's new attorney that he would be "available for whatever he may need."

Britney was recently granted her request to hire an attorney that she chose, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her. She has also named tax expert Jason Rubin to take over conservatorship from her father.