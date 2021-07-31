 
 

Dess Dior Shares Health Update After Testing Positive for COVID-19: I'm Not Dying

The 22-year-old female emcee has taken to her social media account to share that she's feeling better now and tell fans that she's expecting to recover fully soon.

  Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dess Dior has updated fans about her condition after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month. The female emcee took to her social media account to share that she's feeling better now and tell fans that she's expecting to recover fully soon.

"I got pressure on my eyes a little bit, not as bad as it was," the "Bandz" rapper shared. "I'm not nauseous like I was. I couldnt hold down anything. I'm starting to eat a little more. I did lose my taste. But it could be worse and the best part about it is, I'm not dying..."

She also believed that she would recover in no time.  "I'm not on my deathbed so thank you guys for your prayers, thank you for the remedies, but I will be fine. I can't wait until this is over, hopefully, it's over soon," she continued

Dior shared on Twitter on Sunday, July 25 that she was feeling sick, just days after performing at the Rolling Loud festival. "I'm sick af [as f**k] in soooooo much pain rn [right now]," the 22-year-old, real name Destiny Bailey, wrote on the blue bird app at the time. "I don't think I have Covid but ima get tested to be safe."

Later on Monday, Dior updated her fans with the results of her test. "Update: I tested positive for Covid," she tweeted. She then urged, "Everybody who's been in contact with me should go get tested asap."

At Rolling Loud Festival, organizers urged festivalgoers to wear mask. "We encourage all attendees to wear masks, as not wearing masks consistently and correctly, can increase risk of being infected with COVID-19," so the event stated in its page.

