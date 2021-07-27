 
 

Britney Spears Names Certified Accountant She Wants to Take Over Conservatorship From Father

Britney Spears Names Certified Accountant She Wants to Take Over Conservatorship From Father
Instagram
Celebrity

Mathew Rosengart, a new attorney for the 'Toxic' hitmaker has filed the documents requesting that tax expert Jason Rubin replace Jamie Spears who has been in control of her affairs since 2008.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears wants tax expert Jason Rubin to take over her conservatorship from her dad.

The pop star's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed the documents requesting that the certified personal accountant, who is an experienced financial and trust portfolio boffin, replace Jamie Spears, ending his run as the man in control of his daughter's affairs since 2008.

According to the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, Rubin would have all financial authority to manage Britney's estate, along with powers of attorney to make healthcare decisions and manage real estate deals.

  See also...

Britney and her lawyer also want Rubin to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders. According to the documents, Britney's cash assets stand at almost $2.8 million (£2 million) and other assets at over $57.6 million (£41.7 million).

Ever since he was appointed as Britney's new law man earlier this month (July 2021), Rosengart has made it clear he's going all out to have Jamie Spears removed as his client's conservator.

A hearing on Rubin is set for December 13 - 11 days after Britney turns 40 - and the singer has made it clear in the documents that she plans to be in court.

Britney's request for Rubin came after her longtime agent, Cade Hudson, condemned her 13-year conservatorship for the first time. In a private Instagram post, he wrote, "I've kept my mouth shut for 12+ years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I'm brainwashing her... l'm now speaking up."

You can share this post!

T.I. Shades Lil Nas X When Defending DaBaby's Homophobic Outburst at Rolling Loud

Dieter Brummer's Sudden Death at 45 Not Being Treated as Suspicious
Related Posts
Britney's Agent Slams Her Handlers Amid Conservatorship Woes, Accuses Them of Threatening Him

Britney's Agent Slams Her Handlers Amid Conservatorship Woes, Accuses Them of Threatening Him

Britney Spears Goes Topless in New Outdoor Selfie

Britney Spears Goes Topless in New Outdoor Selfie

Britney Spears' Mother Unveils to Be the One Behind Annulment of Marriage to Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' Mother Unveils to Be the One Behind Annulment of Marriage to Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Hilariously Responds to Engagement Rumors

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Hilariously Responds to Engagement Rumors

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement