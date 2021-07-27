Britney Spears Names Certified Accountant She Wants to Take Over Conservatorship From Father

Instagram Celebrity

Mathew Rosengart, a new attorney for the 'Toxic' hitmaker has filed the documents requesting that tax expert Jason Rubin replace Jamie Spears who has been in control of her affairs since 2008.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears wants tax expert Jason Rubin to take over her conservatorship from her dad.

The pop star's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed the documents requesting that the certified personal accountant, who is an experienced financial and trust portfolio boffin, replace Jamie Spears, ending his run as the man in control of his daughter's affairs since 2008.

According to the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, Rubin would have all financial authority to manage Britney's estate, along with powers of attorney to make healthcare decisions and manage real estate deals.

Britney and her lawyer also want Rubin to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders. According to the documents, Britney's cash assets stand at almost $2.8 million (£2 million) and other assets at over $57.6 million (£41.7 million).

Ever since he was appointed as Britney's new law man earlier this month (July 2021), Rosengart has made it clear he's going all out to have Jamie Spears removed as his client's conservator.

A hearing on Rubin is set for December 13 - 11 days after Britney turns 40 - and the singer has made it clear in the documents that she plans to be in court.

Britney's request for Rubin came after her longtime agent, Cade Hudson, condemned her 13-year conservatorship for the first time. In a private Instagram post, he wrote, "I've kept my mouth shut for 12+ years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I'm brainwashing her... l'm now speaking up."