Chrissy Teigen Disappoints PETA for Choosing Purebred Puppy Over Rescue Dog

Shortly after the wife of John Legend introduced her new Basset Hound pet, the animal rights organization's senior director Stephanie Bell issues a statement criticizing her pick.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - The problems keep piling up for Chrissy Teigen - now she's under attack from animal rights activists at PETA.

The model and TV personality has had a tough few months following her online bullying scandal, when she owned up to attacking Courtney Stodden when the Internet personality was a teenager.

Her cuisine gear line was pulled from stores and fans chose to 'cancel' her for complaining about bad behaviour online when it was clear she was no angel. Now, PETA bosses are on the attack over her purchase of a purebred puppy.

Teigen showed off her new pet on social media earlier this week (beginning July 26) and PETA senior director Stephanie Bell was not impressed.

She has fired off a statement to the media, which reads, "It's disappointing that Chrissy Teigen threw away an opportunity to show a little compassion by opening her heart and her Beverly Hills mansion to a rescued dog when millions of animals are waiting in shelters and dying for the lack of loving homes."

Introducing her new Basset Hound puppy following the death of her beloved dog Pippa, Chrissy showed off snaps of her new family addition and wrote, "Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to [husband] John [Legend] first!!"

"Penny [Chrissy and John's other dog] is obsessed with her so it's been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold. I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home."

John also shared some images of Pearl on his Instagram page, and wrote, "Meet our newest family member Pearl!"