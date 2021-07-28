Cardi B's Pregnancy Due Date May Have Been Revealed

Instagram Celebrity

A lawyer for the 'Wild Side' raptress asks a judge to push back the trial in her court battle with blogger Tasha K because she is expected to give birth in the same week.

AceShowbiz - Now Bardigang can join the star to start counting down the days until she gives birth to her second child. Cardi B's due date is believed to have been revealed as part of her court battle with blogger Tasha K.

According to AllHipHop which first reported the news, the soon-to-be-mother of two is expected to give birth to her second child with Offset mid-September. The due date is unveiled as the pregnant hip-hop star asked a judge to push back the trial in her court battle with Tasha K, because her baby is due in the same week.

"[Cardi B] recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child," said her lawyer Lisa F. Moore. "[Cardi B] will be unable to attend trial on the currently scheduled dates because she is scheduled to give birth around that time."

The trial was initially scheduled for September 13. Cardi is seeking to have the trial date delayed by almost two months to avoid a coincidence with her baby's arrival.

Cardi filed a lawsuit against Tasha K in March 2019, accusing her of defamation of character and slander for labelling her as a former prostitute spreading HPV. The Bronx femcee is seeking for $75,000 in damages.

The blogger then slapped Cardi back with a $3 million countersuit, alleging that Cardi encouraged gang members to "handle" her, which the blogger took as a violent threat. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has scored one major victory in the court battle with Tasha K as the judge tossed the assault lawsuit.

A judge ruled earlier this month that Tasha K "failed to produce any evidence that (Cardi) herself threatened (Latasha) or made her believe that she was going to harm her." The judge further reasoned, "Instead, (Latasha) has only made allegations that others who may be associated with (Cardi) made these threats ... and has failed to demonstrate here that the threats ... were directed by (Cardi)."