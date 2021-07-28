Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Offer First Glimpse at Their Newborn Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing the very first look at their bundle of joy, the former Olympic gymnast and her husband could be seen cradling their little one in a sweet black-and-white snap.

AceShowbiz - Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are introducing their second child to the world. In a new social media post, the happy parents offered the first glimpse at their newborn baby boy a week after the former Olympic gymnast gave birth.

On Tuesday, July 27, the 29-year-old proud mom took to her Instagram account to share a series of black-and-white photos of her son. In one image, the couple cradled their bundle of joy as he was bundled up in a blanket. Another pic showed their 20-month-old daughter Drew Hazel East posing with her little brother and appearing to already be enjoying her role as a big sister.

In the caption accompanying the sweet post, Shawn wrote, "Welcome to the world little man!" She added, "We love you so much!" The married couple also shared on their YouTube channel never-before-seen footage of the special moments they had before and after they welcomed their second child.

"It's game time," Andrew told the camera, as he was wearing scrubs. "Shawn just walked back to the OR. I feel terrible, like so nervous...I can't imagine how she's feeling. She'll be meeting the baby boy here in 30 minutes."

The video showed the pair getting settled in their hospital room before Shawn underwent a C-section. Clips showed Andrew sweetly sitting by her side and consoling her through it all. "You made it, bud," the 29-year-old father adorably told his son, as he rubbed his head. "It's dad. It's dad...I love you."

After the arrival of their newborn, the parents told E! News, "We are absolutely in love with our little man." They further explained, "Drew is so sweet with him -- you can tell she's already such a great big sister."

Shawn and Andrew, who wed in 2016, announced that they welcomed their little one on Tuesday, July 20. At the time, the American footballer wrote on his Instagram Story, "We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" In a following snap, he noted, "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"