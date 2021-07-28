Danny Aiello's Son Rick Died at 65 After Nearly Two Years Battling Pancreatic Cancer

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

According to his family members, the son of the late legendary actor passed away at a hospital in Warwick, New York on Monday night surrounded by his loved ones.

AceShowbiz - Danny Aiello's son Rick Aiello has passed away. The son of the late legendary actor has died after battling pancreatic cancer for a year and a half, his family confirmed. He was 65.

His mother Sandy told to TMZ that the actor passed away on Monday, July 26 at a hospital in Warwick, New York of pancreatic cancer. At the time, he was surrounded by his loved ones. His wife Arlene Anne Urichich also confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rick's brother Danny III, a stuntman who doubled for his dad in "Do the Right Thing" and was a stunt coordinator on FX's "Rescue Me", also succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He died in 2010 at the age of 53. Meanwhile, his father Danny, known for his turn as Sal the pizza-joint owner in 1989's "Do the Right Thing" and for portraying Cher's lovelorn suitor in "Moonstruck", died in December 2019 at the age of 86 after a short illness from an infection.

Rick worked with his father Danny on the 1997-1998 television series "Dellaventura", which was about a former detective who intervenes for people when the law isn't able to. The father and son also shared the screen in 1998's film "A Brooklyn State of Mind".

The actor frequently appears in small screen over the years, with one of his earliest being the TV movie "Perry Mason: The Case of the Musical Murder" in 1989. His resume also included roles on "21 Jump Street", "L.A. Law", "NYPD Blue", "Tales From the Crypt", the original "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "CSI".

With more than 60 acting credits, Rick also appeared in a slew of TV movies, including "The Preppie Murder", "Murder in Paradise", "Knights of the Kitchen Table", "K-9000", "Parker Kane", "Brother's Destiny", "Hollywood Confidential" and "The Don's Analyst". He was in David Lynch's "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me" and played alongside Sylvester Stallone in John Herzfeld's 2014 movie "Reach Me".