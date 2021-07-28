Lindsie Chrisley 'Focusing on New Beginnings' as She Announces Divorce From Will Campbell

Celebrity

Announcing that she is calling off her nine-year marriage, the former 'Chrisley Knows Best' star insists that she and her estranged husband still maintain the 'greatest respect and love for one another.'

AceShowbiz - Lindsie Chrisley seemed to find a fresh new start after Will Campbell split. Making a shocking revelation that she is divorcing her husband of nine years, the former "Chrisley Knows Best" star said that she's "focusing on new beginnings."

The 31-year-old announced her divorce on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 27. Alongside a sweet photo of herself with her 9-year-old son Jackson Campbell, the "Coffee Convos" podcast host wrote, "While one door closes, another opens. It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage."

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week," Lindsie said in her statement. She also said, "We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

Lindsie concluded her note by thanking her fans and followers for respecting her family's privacy. "Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family [love]," she wrote.

Fans of the couple first speculated that there could be trouble in paradise when Lindsie was spotted without her wedding ring in past social media posts. The podcast host also recently shared cryptic quotes on her profile including one that read, "Letting go with love is possible. Everyone isn't for us forever. Some things are temporary. Normalize parting ways without drama & hard feelings."

In August 2016, Lindsie herself told PEOPLE that she was filing for divorce from Campbell. Calling him her "first love," she said at the time that they had simply grown "separately in different directions instead of together." The couple then reconciled and had spent Valentine's Day together this year as a couple before making the split announcement.