Rapper Smoove L Busted on Gun Possession Once Again One Year After 1st Arrest

The Brooklyn MC, who is best known for his songs 'Apollo' and 'Just a Dream', is taken into police custody in New Jersey after a woman allegedly snitched on him.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Smoove L had another run-in with the law. More than one year after he was arrested on gun possession, the "Apollo" rapper was reportedly busted once again on similar charges on Sunday, July 25.

The 21-year-old was arrested at his New Jersey home after a woman allegedly snitched on him and told police that he had a weapon inside his house. Thus, he was booked on gun charges and was expected to appear in a court hearing on Tuesday, July 27.

The arrest came after Smoove, real name Lefty Frizzel Sanders Jr., was taken into police custody in April 2020 in his hometown of Brooklyn. At that time, the hip-hop star was allegedly pulled over by police after running a red light at Green Avenue with his 2015 black Suburban.

When law enforcement approached his vehicle, they reportedly found a loaded black Ruger firearm. There was also a strong smell of marijuana coming from the driver's seat, according to the New York Police Department.

The "Just a Dream" spitter was eventually charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was also hit with drug summonses along with license plate and traffic violations.

Smoove was not the only Brooklyn rapper who recently got in trouble with the law. Sheff G was also arrested on July 15 on gun possession charges, which is reportedly a second-degree felony. The "No Suburban" rhymer was then booked into Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, New York.

A judge reportedly has denied bail for Sheff. Thus, the 22-year-old rapper will remain behind bars until he makes an appearance in his next court hearing, which will take place on August 18. Sheff himself confirmed his arrest via Instagram Story on July 18. At that time, he sent out hashtag #FREEME as he promoted his new single which was dropped on Friday, July 23.