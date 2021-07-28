 
 

Rapper Smoove L Busted on Gun Possession Once Again One Year After 1st Arrest

Rapper Smoove L Busted on Gun Possession Once Again One Year After 1st Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

The Brooklyn MC, who is best known for his songs 'Apollo' and 'Just a Dream', is taken into police custody in New Jersey after a woman allegedly snitched on him.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Smoove L had another run-in with the law. More than one year after he was arrested on gun possession, the "Apollo" rapper was reportedly busted once again on similar charges on Sunday, July 25.

The 21-year-old was arrested at his New Jersey home after a woman allegedly snitched on him and told police that he had a weapon inside his house. Thus, he was booked on gun charges and was expected to appear in a court hearing on Tuesday, July 27.

The arrest came after Smoove, real name Lefty Frizzel Sanders Jr., was taken into police custody in April 2020 in his hometown of Brooklyn. At that time, the hip-hop star was allegedly pulled over by police after running a red light at Green Avenue with his 2015 black Suburban.

  See also...

When law enforcement approached his vehicle, they reportedly found a loaded black Ruger firearm. There was also a strong smell of marijuana coming from the driver's seat, according to the New York Police Department.

The "Just a Dream" spitter was eventually charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was also hit with drug summonses along with license plate and traffic violations.

Smoove was not the only Brooklyn rapper who recently got in trouble with the law. Sheff G was also arrested on July 15 on gun possession charges, which is reportedly a second-degree felony. The "No Suburban" rhymer was then booked into Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, New York.

A judge reportedly has denied bail for Sheff. Thus, the 22-year-old rapper will remain behind bars until he makes an appearance in his next court hearing, which will take place on August 18. Sheff himself confirmed his arrest via Instagram Story on July 18. At that time, he sent out hashtag #FREEME as he promoted his new single which was dropped on Friday, July 23.

You can share this post!

Danny Aiello's Son Rick Died at 65 After Nearly Two Years Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Boosie Badazz Reacts to Instagram Head Explaining Why He's Banned
Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture