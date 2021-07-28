 
 

Retta to Embark on Fun-Filled Journey in Finding 'Ugliest House in America'

Sharing her excitement over her new hosting gig, the 'Parks and Recreation' star admits she is pretty d**n excited to have a front-row seat from beginning to end.

AceShowbiz - "Parks and Recreation" star Retta has signed on to host a new U.S. show to find the "Ugliest House in America".

In the series, which will premiere in 2022, the stand-up comedian will travel the country touring homes nominated by their owners for major makeovers and then award a $150,000 (£108,000) renovation to the home deemed the ugliest in the nation.

"I loooove a renovation 'before and after', so to have a front-row seat from beginning to end in Ugliest House in America is pretty d**n exciting, especially since I fancy myself an amateur designer," the actress said in a press release. "My go-to design recommendations are to add a chandelier and more cabinets for storage, so amateur!"

Of the show itself, HGTV's senior vice president of production and development Betsy Ayala said, "Ugliest House in America is going to offer an exploration of America's homes like we've never seen before."

"This series will be eye-candy with a twist as we showcase 'home' in an entirely new way, and with Retta at the helm, is sure to be a hilarious and fun-filled journey of the country's oddest, wildest and most ridiculous homes," Betsy added in the same statement.

Retta is best known as Donna Meagle on "Parks and Recreation" and also starred in the series "Good Girls". In 2018, she also published her collection of essays, "So Close to Being the S**t, Y'all Don't Even Know". She has also teamed up with professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin to set up her media/recreation room on Netflix's "Get Organized with The Home Edit".

