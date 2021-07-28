Slipknot Rocker Joey Jordison Dies at 46

Instagram Celebrity

The co-founder of the 'All Hope Is Gone' band has passed away at the age of 46 and fellow rockers are quick to send condolences and tributes to the late musician and his family.

AceShowbiz - Slipknot co-founder Joey Jordison has died, aged 46.

A representative for the drummer's family has confirmed the sad news, revealing the rocker passed away in his sleep on Monday (26Jul21).

"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," a statement reads. "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music..."

"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."

Jordison left Slipknot in 2013 and became the guitarist for punk band Murderdolls.

Tributes poured in for the Joey Jordison following his passing.

Serj Tankian of System of a Down wrote, "RIP Joey J-an amazing drummer and a fantastic guy." Papa Roach tweeted, "Sh*t. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother." Mark Morton of Lamb of God posted a heartbroken emoji.

Mark Hunter of Chimaria penned, "F*ck. Such a unique and talented human - and his heart was as massive as his band. This one stings." Gary Holt of Exodus shared a similar message, "RIP Joey Jordison. This is too much. Too many gone."

Scott Ian of Anthrax added a tribute, "I'm so sorry to hear about Joey. Sending all my love to his family and friends. Joey was an incredible musician, songwriter and a great guy."

Posting their throwback picture, he recalled, "I met Joey in Dec 1999 and had the privilege of getting to jam with him a few times over the years. This pic was from a rehearsal for the Roadrunner 25th anniversary show. I got to play on Slipknot and Sepultura songs with these monsters - it was an amazing experience. Rest In Peace Joey and Paul, love you guys."