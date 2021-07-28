Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker is having another new addition to his growing family as girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea confirms pregnancy by debuting baby bump at an awards show.

AceShowbiz - Usher is to become a dad for the fourth time.

The "Yeah!" hitmaker and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who are already parents to eight-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo together, revealed they are expecting another bundle of joy as Usher hosted the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday night (27May21) - where Jenn showed off her growing bump.

The happy news comes after Usher gushed about his and record executive Jenn's daughter during an interview with U.S. TV show "Extra", explaining of Sovereign's name, "So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo - Bo is at the end of it, so (she's) my little 'reign-bo.' "

Usher is also dad to Naviyd, 12, and 13-year-old Usher V from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The singer was also previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.

Usher welcomed baby Sovereign in September 2020. "She came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do," he jokingly told Ellen DeGeneres.

He's grateful for his baby girl because she brought happiness into his life during a difficult time.

"It's really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I'm really happy to celebrate life," he said. "It's been a very tough time, you know, in my family we've lost some family members."

"To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we're really happy about that."