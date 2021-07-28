 
 

Paris Hilton Joking She's Expecting Triplets Following Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton Joking She's Expecting Triplets Following Pregnancy Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'This Is Paris' star laughs off the rumors suggesting she has a bun in the oven, blaming a push-up bra during a recent wedding gown fitting for the pregnancy reports.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is blaming a push-up bra for rumours she's pregnant.

The socialite and DJ reveals she woke up on Tuesday (27Jul21) to "about 3,000 texts" after it was reported she's expecting her first child, but Paris insists she's not quite there yet and she's waiting until after her wedding to fiance Carter Reum to start a family with him.

In a "This Is Paris" podcast episode posted on Tuesday, Hilton said, "I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages. I am pregnant with triplets."

She then explained she was joking and told fans she believes the pregnancy rumour began when she was photographed in a push-up bra during a recent wedding gown fitting.

  See also...

Hilton, 40, revealed she was undergoing In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in an effort to become a mum at the beginning of 2021, just before announcing her engagement to venture capitalist Reum.

Her upcoming nuptials will be filmed for her new reality TV show. "We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot," she previously revealed.

The hotel heiress recently said her perspective in life changed. She shifted her goal from money to baby as she is looking forward to settling down with her husband-to-be.

"It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn't happy in my personal life," she said. "And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life. And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life I'm not really interested in billions anymore. I'm more interested in babies."

You can share this post!

Slipknot Rocker Joey Jordison Dies at 46
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Allegedly Expecting First Child With Fiance Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Allegedly Expecting First Child With Fiance Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Proud of Britney Spears for Speaking Out Amid Abuse Claims

Paris Hilton Proud of Britney Spears for Speaking Out Amid Abuse Claims

Paris Hilton: Telling My Story in Documentary Is So Healing That It Stops My Nightmares

Paris Hilton: Telling My Story in Documentary Is So Healing That It Stops My Nightmares

Paris Hilton Shifts Her Goal From Money to Baby Ahead of Carter Reum Wedding

Paris Hilton Shifts Her Goal From Money to Baby Ahead of Carter Reum Wedding

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests