 
 

Lil Uzi Vert's Claim of Planet Purchase Deemed a 'Fraud'

It was singer and Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes who first revealed the 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' rapper's alleged transaction before Uzi confirmed it on Twitter.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert's dream to have a planet of his own may continue to stay in his dream, at the least for the time being. Despite recently claims that he is in the process of buying a planet, experts have called it bogus.

Frans Von der Dunk, a professor of Space Law at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told Business Insider, "If someone sold him a planet or he thinks he own this planet in the normal sense of the word, it's simply not true." He simply noted, "It's fraud."

Supporting the statement, Ram Jakhu, the director of McGill's Institute of Air and Space Law, said that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty specifically prohibits all nations and its citizens from claiming sovereignty over "outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies." If an individual wants to "own" land from space, the closest item they can own is a mineral.

"You can give them your money, but it doesn't mean anything," he explained. "There will always be companies trying to sell you things. If they can make money off you, why wouldn't they? But, that doesn't mean it's legally recognized."

While both experts acknowledged there are companies that "sell" the naming rights to stars or plots of land on the moon, they have no legal value. The site additionally points out that if planets were ever legally sold to individuals, it would cost over a trillion dollars, a calculation based on an astrophysicist's 2020 calculation of the Earth's value at $5 quadrillion USD.

It was singer Grimes, who is also Elon Musk's girlfriend, who first spilled the beans on Uzi's alleged purchase of a planet. "Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet - just a heads up," she tweeted on July 21, along with a picture of the supposed planet in question. She added that the documentation was "almost complete" and that the rapper would be the "[f]irst human to legally own a planet."

Uzi later confirmed it by responding to Grimes' tweet, "I tried 2 surprise everyone still working on it #neuralink."

