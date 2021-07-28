NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Instagram Celebrity

The Charlotte Hornets power forward seemingly accuses his model girlfriend of 'faking' relationship to get a baby out of him after sparking breakup speculation.

AceShowbiz - P. J. Washington and Brittany Renner's baby bliss apparently didn't last long. Just several months after they welcomed their first child, their relationship seems to be over and things are seemingly not amicable between them.

On Monday, July 26, the NBA star appeared to throw shade at his baby mama on social media. Taking to his Twitter account, he accused her of "faking" relationship to get a baby out of him. "You was faking it all along," so read his tweet.

P. J. later deleted the tweet, but not before his fans caught it, leaving them speculating over his relationship with Brittany. "PJ Washington in hell right boy we all felt that pain in his tweet," one user sympathized with the athlete. Another showed support to the 22-year-old, "Tweet through it my brother! We all laughing at you, but you got this!"

Another slammed Brittany as writing, "Aye see nah this is weird Brittany Renner was preying on pj Washington he was 18 playing at Kentucky she was 26 about to be 27 tf does a 27 year old have in common with somebody who just graduated his school." Someone else, meanwhile, reminded the model the consequence of dating a much younger guy, "You gave Brittany renner a kid this a L you gotta hold for eternity."

Prior to P. J.'s shady tweet, the new parents hinted at a split as they unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month. They also deleted photos of each other from their respective accounts. Later, Brittany shared a cryptic message that read, "You can never build a kingdom with someone who still craves attention from the village."

P. J. and Brittany confirmed their relationship in February of this year, though they were believed to have been dating for over a year at the time. In March, they announced they're expecting their first child and welcomed their baby boy in May.