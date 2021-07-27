Sammi Giancola Says She's 'Happy' to Be Single After Her Split From Fiance

Instagram Celebrity

While confirming her breakup with Christian Biscardi, whom she got engaged to in March 2019, the 34-year-old reality TV star also reveals that she will not return to 'Jersey Shore'.

AceShowbiz - Sammi Giancola has finally confirmed her split from her fiance. Nearly two months after she sparked breakup rumors with Christian Biscardi, the former "Jersey Shore" star declared that she's now "happy" to be single.

The 34-year-old beauty revealed her relationship status via TikTok on Monday, July 26. Sharing a video that featured Q&A-style messages, there was a note that read, "Are you coming back to 'Jersey Shore'? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!"

Rumors about Sammi parting ways with Christian first emerged in early June. At that time, eye-eagled fans noticed that the now-exes unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also deleted all of each other's pictures from their respective accounts.

Sammi then added fuel to the speculations after she changed her YouTube account "Sam and Christian TV" to her own name Sammi Sweetheart. Despite the rename, she has not deleted a December 2020 video called "Sammi's Favorite Holiday Traditions" that featured some photos of her and her then-fiance.

Just a few days later, the reality star was spotted without her engagement ring in a video that she uploaded on Instagram. She also reportedly ditched the band while attending the grand opening for the New Jersey location of her store, Sweetheart Coast, that month.

"It was obvious she wasn't wearing her ring," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Everyone was speculating about it. She didn't mention her fiance or wedding." The onlooker went on to claim, "Her sister and her mom both attended, but Christian wasn't there. It was noticeable."

Sammi and Christian became engaged in March 2019 after being together for about two years. Before being an item with Christian, Sammi was dating her former "Jersey Shore" co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on-and-off. It was unclear when they called it quits, but Ronnie confirmed their separation in 2014.