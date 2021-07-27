 
 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Steal Attention at Stranger's Wedding by Making Out at Party

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum and the Blink-182 drummer reportedly spend time with Tommy Lee and his wife during their time at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, California.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nothing is filtered between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the Blink-182 drummer, who are no stranger to showing PDA on their outings, were spotted making out at a stranger's wedding party in Montecito, California.

On Saturday, July 24, the twosome took a romantic stroll at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort. An eyewitness told E! News that the pair then made their way near the main courtyard where wedding guests started gathering, but they seemed unbothered with the group of people.

"Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started to make out," the eyewitness further spilled to the outlet. "They exited the patio area they were in and held hands while walking toward the beach."

Meanwhile, a second source told the publication, "On Saturday, Kourtney and Travis did a morning workout and walked out arm-in-arm." Noting that the couple was later seen at the pool, the insider added, "They were just talking with Tommy Lee and his wife. When they exited the pool, Travis held the door for Kourtney."

This was not the first time Kourtney and Travis stole people's attention with their PDA. When watching a match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 264 earlier this month, the Poosh founder and her musician boyfriend French kissed on camera.

Since their trip to Las Vegas, the duo, who confirmed their romance in February, were rumored to have engaged. However, a source told HollywoodLife.com that the ex-husband of Shanna Moakler has yet to pop the big question to the reality star. "Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon," the source claimed.

"Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone. Marriage is just not her thing," the insider continued. "She doesn't like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She's happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don't see her changing her mind but that’s just who she is."

