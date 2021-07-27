 
 

Netflix Is Developing a Live-Action Pokemon Series

While plot details are not available for now, a report states that 'Lucifer' executive producer Joe Henderson is set to serve as both a writer and executive producer.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's a happy news for Pokemon fans. A live-action Pokemon series is reportedly being made on Netflix. According to a report from Variety, the series is in early stages of development.

The report stated that "Lucifer" executive producer Joe Henderson is set to serve as both a writer and executive producer. In addition to executive producing the show, Henderson is a -showrunner of "Lucifer", which is close to airing its final season.

While plot details are not available for now, it is known that it will be its own independent project. However, the planned project is said to be written in a similar way to 2019's "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" that starred Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith.

The new show joins other existing Pokemon shows on the streaming giant. That includes "Pokemon: Indigo League" and "Pokemon Journeys". Meanwhile, reps for Netflix and Henderson have yet to comment on the report.

Prior to this, Netflix has been making a strong move when it comes to anime in the recent years. The streaming giant previously announced its plans to develop original series based on "Far Cry", "Splinter Cell" and "Terminator". Netflix, which previousy released a live-action "Death Note" movie in 2017, is also creating live-action adaptations of "Cowboy Bebop" and popular anime "One Piece".

As for Henderson, he's currently developing a TV adaptation of the comic book "Shadecraft" for Netflix. He co-wrote the pilot of that project with Georgia Lee, with both also executive producing. Meanwhile, Lee Garbett will produce. In addition to "Lucifer", Henderson's credits include "11.22.63" on Hulu as well as "Graceland" and "White Collar" on USA Network.

