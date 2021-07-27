Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Added to Line of Succession Two Months After Birth

WENN Celebrity

The official royal website has been updated with Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor being eighth in line to the British royal throne, bumping her father's uncle Prince Andrew down to number nine.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has officially been added to the royal line of succession almost two months after her birth.

The official royal website was updated Monday, July 26, days after the family faced backlash at the weekend (July 24-25) when it was noticed by royal watchers that Lilibet had not been added to the succession line following her birth in June of 2021, reported Fox News.

According to editors at The Daily Mail, who first pointed out the omission, Lilibet's brother Archie, two, was added to the list two weeks after his birth.

Lilibet, whose name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, is eighth in line to the British royal throne, according to the official succession list on the Royal Family's website, bumping Harry's uncle Prince Andrew down to number nine.

By comparison, when Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Louis, was born, his name was reportedly added to the list after 12 days.

And the name of minor royals Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas, who was born in March was added immediately, wrote the Mail.

The delay comes months after Meghan and Harry alleged in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that they were mistreated by other members of the royal family before they made the decision to step back from their duties and move to California.

Meghan, who is biracial, also claimed that prior to Archie's birth, there were concerns among unnamed royal family members about how dark her child's skin would be.