Kanye West Shatters Apple Livestream Records With 'Donda' Listening Party

WENN Music

The 'Follow God' hitmaker's bash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia nearly doubled the last Apple Music Global Livestream record set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy's 2020 Verzuz battle.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's listening party for his new album "Donda" shattered previous Apple livestream records, racking up 3.3 million views.

The rapper's bash last week (ends July 23) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia nearly doubled the last Apple Music Global Livestream record, which was set by Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy's Verzuz battle last year. That drew a reported 1.8 million viewers.

The "Donda" livestream was a one-off and is no longer available to stream, however, reports suggest the event will be posted to Apple for fans to watch again after the album actual drops on its new release date, August 6.

West is still working on the album, which is named after his late mother. It was originally set for a July 23 release. He's reportedly moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he puts the finishing touches on it.

One of the songs from West's album features a collaboration with Jay-Z. "Donda, I'm wit your baby when I touch back road/ Told him stop all that red cap, we goin' home/ Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones/ This might be the return of The Throne/ Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus," the latter's rap part was unveiled at the listening party.

The addition of Jay's rap was uncovered to be completed hours before the listening party. Producer Young Guru tweeted on Thursday, July 22 that the husband of Beyonce Knowles "did the verse today!!!! At 4pm." It is their first collaboration since 2016.