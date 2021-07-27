 
 

Kanye West Shatters Apple Livestream Records With 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Shatters Apple Livestream Records With 'Donda' Listening Party
WENN
Music

The 'Follow God' hitmaker's bash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia nearly doubled the last Apple Music Global Livestream record set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy's 2020 Verzuz battle.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's listening party for his new album "Donda" shattered previous Apple livestream records, racking up 3.3 million views.

The rapper's bash last week (ends July 23) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia nearly doubled the last Apple Music Global Livestream record, which was set by Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy's Verzuz battle last year. That drew a reported 1.8 million viewers.

The "Donda" livestream was a one-off and is no longer available to stream, however, reports suggest the event will be posted to Apple for fans to watch again after the album actual drops on its new release date, August 6.

  See also...

West is still working on the album, which is named after his late mother. It was originally set for a July 23 release. He's reportedly moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he puts the finishing touches on it.

One of the songs from West's album features a collaboration with Jay-Z. "Donda, I'm wit your baby when I touch back road/ Told him stop all that red cap, we goin' home/ Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones/ This might be the return of The Throne/ Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus," the latter's rap part was unveiled at the listening party.

The addition of Jay's rap was uncovered to be completed hours before the listening party. Producer Young Guru tweeted on Thursday, July 22 that the husband of Beyonce Knowles "did the verse today!!!! At 4pm." It is their first collaboration since 2016.

You can share this post!

Mena Suvari Claims Motherhood 'Triggered' All of Her Past Trauma

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Added to Line of Succession Two Months After Birth
Related Posts
Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Most Read
Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online
Music

Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online

Cardi B Hits Back at Queerbaiting Allegations Over 'Wild Side' Music Video With Normani

Cardi B Hits Back at Queerbaiting Allegations Over 'Wild Side' Music Video With Normani

George Clinton Cancels Retirement Plans as He Hints at 'Verzuz' Battle

George Clinton Cancels Retirement Plans as He Hints at 'Verzuz' Battle

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

ZZ Top Temporarily Replace Dusty Hill Over Hip Issues

ZZ Top Temporarily Replace Dusty Hill Over Hip Issues

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

KSI Overjoyed at 'All Over the Place' No. 1 Debut

KSI Overjoyed at 'All Over the Place' No. 1 Debut

Dizzee Rascal on Never Being Glastonbury Festival Headliner Before 2019: They Don't Have Confidence

Dizzee Rascal on Never Being Glastonbury Festival Headliner Before 2019: They Don't Have Confidence

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Doja Cat Promises to Resolve Issue Over 'Bad' Planet Her Merchandise

Doja Cat Promises to Resolve Issue Over 'Bad' Planet Her Merchandise

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance