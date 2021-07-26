 
 

LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday

LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday
Instagram
TV

Of the gig, the Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' admits that he's 'more than nervous' and 'absolutely petrified.'

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Jeopardy!" has granted one of fans' wishes. The long-running game show has announced that actor LeVar Burton has been tapped to serve as a guest host starting on Monday, July 26.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards shared in a statement on Sunday. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening."

Richards added, "All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

  See also...

Of the gig, Burton said, "I was more than nervous, I was absolutely petrified." The "Star Trek" actor added, "And I don't know that that feeling ever went away."

Back in November 2020, fans launched a petition on Change.org to make the 63-year-old, who is known for his role as Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge on "Star Trek: The Next Generation", the new host following host Alex Trebek's passing. "This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!" the petition read.

In response to that, Burton wrote on Twitter, "Even if nothing comes from it, I can't tell how much how I appreciate all y'alls love and support!"

Burton is set to host "Jeopardy!" from July 26 to July 30. David Faber will then follow for the August 2 to August 6 episodes. Meanwhile, Joe Buck will be hosting the August 9 to August 13 episodes.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland
Related Posts
LeVar Burton Insists Being Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!' Is Something He's 'Supposed to Do'

LeVar Burton Insists Being Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!' Is Something He's 'Supposed to Do'

'Jeopardy!' Winner on 'Racist' Hand Gesture Accusations: It's a 'Terrible Misunderstanding'

'Jeopardy!' Winner on 'Racist' Hand Gesture Accusations: It's a 'Terrible Misunderstanding'

'Jeopardy!' Former Players Demand Apology Over Contestant's White Power Hand Sign

'Jeopardy!' Former Players Demand Apology Over Contestant's White Power Hand Sign

Five-Time 'Jeopardy!' Winner Brayden Smith 'Unexpectedly' Dead at 24

Five-Time 'Jeopardy!' Winner Brayden Smith 'Unexpectedly' Dead at 24

Most Read
Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter
TV

Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter

Heather Dubrow Denies Being the Reason Behind Kelly Dodd's 'RHOC' Firing

Heather Dubrow Denies Being the Reason Behind Kelly Dodd's 'RHOC' Firing

Korn Rocker Revamps Classic Hit 'It's a Sin' for 'Paradise City' Soundtrack

Korn Rocker Revamps Classic Hit 'It's a Sin' for 'Paradise City' Soundtrack

Michelle Monaghan Leads TV Series 'Echoes', Adrienne Warren Returns to Tina Turner Musical

Michelle Monaghan Leads TV Series 'Echoes', Adrienne Warren Returns to Tina Turner Musical

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Busy Philipps Gets Emotional After Her Daughter Birdie Lands First Acting Role on 'With Love'

Jason Sudeikis Reunites With High School Basketball Coach Who Inspires 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis Reunites With High School Basketball Coach Who Inspires 'Ted Lasso'

'Gangs of London' Halts Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

'Gangs of London' Halts Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

Steven Van Zandt Took Inspiration From Bruce Springsteen Friendship for 'The Sopranos' Role

Steven Van Zandt Took Inspiration From Bruce Springsteen Friendship for 'The Sopranos' Role

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

John Lydon Claims 'The Crown' Producers Wanted to Distort History Using Sex Pistols

Mindy Kaling Defends South Asian Velma on 'Scooby Doo' Spin-off Series

Mindy Kaling Defends South Asian Velma on 'Scooby Doo' Spin-off Series

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

'Big Brother' Season 23 Recap: Former Head of Household Is Eliminated After Wild Week

Michael B. Jordan Is Developing Black Superman Series Starring Himself

Michael B. Jordan Is Developing Black Superman Series Starring Himself

Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash

Mindy Kaling Defends Voice Role as Nerdy Velma in New 'Scooby-Doo' Series Amid Backlash