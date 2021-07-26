LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday

Instagram TV

Of the gig, the Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' admits that he's 'more than nervous' and 'absolutely petrified.'

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Jeopardy!" has granted one of fans' wishes. The long-running game show has announced that actor LeVar Burton has been tapped to serve as a guest host starting on Monday, July 26.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards shared in a statement on Sunday. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening."

Richards added, "All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

Of the gig, Burton said, "I was more than nervous, I was absolutely petrified." The "Star Trek" actor added, "And I don't know that that feeling ever went away."

Back in November 2020, fans launched a petition on Change.org to make the 63-year-old, who is known for his role as Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge on "Star Trek: The Next Generation", the new host following host Alex Trebek's passing. "This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!" the petition read.

In response to that, Burton wrote on Twitter, "Even if nothing comes from it, I can't tell how much how I appreciate all y'alls love and support!"

Burton is set to host "Jeopardy!" from July 26 to July 30. David Faber will then follow for the August 2 to August 6 episodes. Meanwhile, Joe Buck will be hosting the August 9 to August 13 episodes.