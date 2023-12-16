 

Mayim Bialik Confirms 'Jeopardy!' Firing

The 'Big Bang Theory' alum takes to her social media account to confirm that she has been fired from the syndicated version of the long-running game show.

  Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik will no longer host "Jeopardy!". "The Big Bang Theory" alum took to her social media account to confirm that she has been fired from the syndicated version of the long-running game show.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote in a statement on Instagram on Friday, December 15. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!."

The actress went on addressing her Emmys nomination, saying, "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

Concluding her message, Mayim expressed gratitude to everyone who has been supporting her, "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you." She simply captioned the post, "Jeopardy! Announcement."

Following Mayim's post, Sony released its own statement hours later. "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated 'Jeopardy!'," the statement read. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to 'Jeopardy!', and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

Mayim was announced as the co-host for "Jeopardy!" alongside Ken in summer 2022. The former, however, was last seen hosting the show in May after she abruptly exited during season 39's final weeks to show support for the show's striking writers. Fans started wondering about Mayim's future on the show.

Sony appeared to fuel speculations that Mayim might not return by releasing a new poster for the show's season 39 featuring Ken only. Not stopping there, ABC later announced Ken had replaced Mayim as the new primary host of primetime offshoot "Celebrity Jeopardy!".

