LeVar Burton Appreciates Fans' Petition for Him to Replace Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'

Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - In the wake of Alex Trebek's passing, fans of "Jeopardy!" have been wondering who will be taking over his hosting duty on the popular game show. Among those whose names were mentioned as the recommended new host was actor and children's TV host LeVar Burton.

While the show has yet to announce plans for a new host as the crew is still grieving, fans launched a petition to make the 63-year-old, who is known for his role as Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge on "Star Trek: The Next Generation", the new host. The Change.org petition, which has been signed by more than 36,000 people as of now, claimed that Burton "inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds."

"This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!" it continued.

Burton himself has reacted to the fans' petition. Taking to his Twitter account, Burton wrote to his followers on Thursday, November 12, "Even if nothing comes from it, I can't tell how much how I appreciate all y'alls love and support!"

LeVar Burton reacted to fans' petition.

Fans were more than happy to see Burton's response to the petition. "This would be great. In my upbringing as a millennial you are as big of a figure to me as Mr. Rogers or Sesame Street. Reading Rainbow was a pillar of my childhood, to see you take the reins on Jeopardy would be a well-deserved honor," one said. Another excited fan wrote, "Trebek was a humble man who said anyone could host Jeopardy. In truth, only one person alive could assume the holy pulpit of trivia, and that's @levarburton."

"You are the only one for the job. You meant so much to my generation as host of Reading Rainbow and your role on TNG. It is only fitting now that we are adults that we get to see you host Jeopardy," another comment read. However, someone was against the idea, saying, "This is the wrong way and you should not be the next host for Jeopardy. Alex chose Ken Jennings and that's the next host in my opinion."

Trebek passed away on Sunday, November 8 at the age of 80. A spokesperson for the popular quiz show confirmed the sad news, " 'Jeopardy!' is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."