Dwayne Johnson Grateful for 'Magical and Epic' Premiere of 'Jungle Cruise' at Disneyland

Among those who also celebrate the release of the new movie at the theme park are Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Veronica Falcon and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't be happier with the release of "Jungle Cruise". After attending the "magical and epic" premiere of his new movie at Disneyland, the retired professional wrestler expressed his joy on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, July 25, the 49-year-old actor shared a compilation video of the Saturday event where he and co-star Emily Blunt took a big selfie with their fans. "It was truly a magical and epic 'JUNGLE CRUISE' night under the stars," he first raved in the caption.

"My heart is full with gratitude to EVERYONE who shared this momentous WORLD PREMIERE with us at DISNEYLAND!" the husband of Lauren Hashian further raved. "Can't believe we're almost here and so cool that you all loved the movie last night - what a night."

Before hitting the red carpet at the Fantasyland Theater, Dwayne and Emily took a jaunt on the Jungle Cruise ride. "It was beautiful and nostalgic and magical and whimsical and fun, and it was surreal riding it knowing that we're in the movie of it. It was weird for me, it was kind of mad," Emily told The Hollywood Reporter.

"This one, you can't get him off a Jungle Cruise ride. Fifty times he's been on it. Loves a pun and loves the rid," Emily said of Dwayne, before he added, "Now when you look back on this perspective, we made the movie and the movie is epic and adventurous and dynamic, but then for her to ride the ride for the very first time - and the ride is really a distilled-down, charming version of the movie."

The Frank Wolff depicter went on to gush, "So I loved sitting next to her in the boat watching her watch all of these elements of Jungle Cruise that are so rudimentary."

While taking the stage of Fantasyland Theater, Emily told the crowd, "It's beautiful to be here because the film was made in the spirit of this whimsical, magical place. It's so beautiful for us to finally be bringing the film out." Dwayne then gave a tribute to Walt Disney, who envisioned Jungle Cruise ride. "Walt, I hope you like this movie," he stated.

Emily and Dwayne were joined by Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Veronica Falcon and director Jaume Collet-Serra at the "Jungle Cruise" premiere. The movie hits theaters and Disney+ with premier access on Friday, July 30.

