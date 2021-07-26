 
 

Helen Mirren Puts Historic Los Angeles Mansion on Sale for $18.5 Million

WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Speaking about the Hollywood Hills estate, the 'Hobbs and Shaw' actress spills that it was the first house she and her filmmaker husband Taylor Hackford lived together in.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Helen Mirren and her filmmaker husband Taylor Hackford are preparing to bid farewell to their historic Los Angeles mansion, more than three decades after calling the place home.

The Hollywood Hills estate, which was previously owned by "The Squaw Man" actor Dustin Farnum, writer Mark Hellinger and "Perry Mason" producer Gail Patrick, has been put on the market for $18.5 million (£13.5 million).

The extensive property, originally built in 2011, boasts nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a three-bedroom guest cottage and a five-car garage, above which sits an office and a loft-style apartment.

Mirren and Hackford purchased the compound in the 1980s, but now they are looking to sell up.

"It was the first house that we lived together in," the British actress told the Wall Street Journal. "Although it's a big house, it doesn't feel like a big house. You don't feel like you're a little pea in a huge pod rattling around."

Hackford added, "It's very unusual to have a house that's, you know, over 100 years old and it's only had four owners over that time because L.A. houses trade often."

"We always felt very fortunate about the pedigree of this house and the fact that all the people who lived there were all working artists in Hollywood."

If the property fails to attract immediate offers, the couple, which is currently based in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is offering to lease the home for $45,000 (£32,800) a month.

Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty described the couple's property as a "remarkable compound abuts Runyon Canyon at the top of a private winding drive with gorgeous landscaping, mature trees and Hollywood sophistication."

