 
 

Britney's Agent Slams Her Handlers Amid Conservatorship Woes, Accuses Them of Threatening Him

Celebrity

Britney Spears' longtime agent agrees that she should be freed from conservatorship, claiming he was forced to keep silent because of threats from her handlers.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' longtime agent, Cade Hudson, has spoken out about the pop star's conservatorship for the first time, condemning the 13-year legal arrangement and the people behind it.

The talent agent has received death threats from fans who assumed he is part of her legal nightmare, but he's now making it clear he's on their side.

"I've kept my mouth shut for 12+ years on Britney," Hudson wrote in a private Instagram post. "Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I'm brainwashing her... l'm now speaking up."

Recalling the pop star's public breakdown in 2008, which led to her father taking control of her life, he added, "I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my a** off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name (sic). I'm officially done being quiet."

TMZ speculates that the man he's referring to is the singer's former manager, Larry Rudolph, who recently resigned.

Cade also referred to "the person who was in her life (again legally can't name names) was also silenced by the people around her," adding, "You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart." It has been suggested he might be talking about Britney's first husband, Jason Alexander, who has stated he was tricked into annulling his 2004 Las Vegas wedding to the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer.

"The system and the public failed her," the agent wrote. "Her new attorney (Matthew Rosengart) is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it's progress & hope and that's all we can ask for now until action can be taken."

"Even if people don't see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too. The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY."

He concluded, "Time to get my girl and best friend back. @Britneyspears it's your time - the world is listening and is on your side. The world NEEDS you freed and back (sic)."

