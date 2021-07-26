Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

WENN/Instar Music

Kanye West has decided to delay the release date of his new studio album for a month as he's still putting finishing touches to the much-anticipated LP.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is reportedly still working on his "Donda" album, two days after the planned release date.

The rapper's new project, named after his late mother, was set to be released Friday (23Jul21), but West is reportedly putting the finishing touches to it at the same venue where he hosted a listening party on Thursday.

"KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE," social media star Justin LaBoy tweeted on Friday. "HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY (sic)."

According to TMZ, the rapper never left Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia after last week's party, and he and his team have created a studio space and living quarters and even brought in a chef to prepare meals on site.

On Saturday, an Atlanta resident shared a photo on Twitter of the rap star wearing the same puffy red ensemble he wore to Thursday's event, with the caption, "So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party (out)fit."

It is not clear is West will perform his scheduled 25 July performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida, while he tweaks his new album.

The long-gestating album features a reunion between Kanye West and his "Watch the Throne" collaborator Jay-Z. The duo grew apart following Kanye's marriage to Kim Kardashian.