 
 

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album

Kanye Pushes Back 'Donda' Release Date as He's Back in Studio to Polish Up the Album
WENN/Instar
Music

Kanye West has decided to delay the release date of his new studio album for a month as he's still putting finishing touches to the much-anticipated LP.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is reportedly still working on his "Donda" album, two days after the planned release date.

The rapper's new project, named after his late mother, was set to be released Friday (23Jul21), but West is reportedly putting the finishing touches to it at the same venue where he hosted a listening party on Thursday.

"KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE," social media star Justin LaBoy tweeted on Friday. "HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY (sic)."

  See also...

According to TMZ, the rapper never left Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia after last week's party, and he and his team have created a studio space and living quarters and even brought in a chef to prepare meals on site.

On Saturday, an Atlanta resident shared a photo on Twitter of the rap star wearing the same puffy red ensemble he wore to Thursday's event, with the caption, "So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party (out)fit."

It is not clear is West will perform his scheduled 25 July performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida, while he tweaks his new album.

The long-gestating album features a reunion between Kanye West and his "Watch the Throne" collaborator Jay-Z. The duo grew apart following Kanye's marriage to Kim Kardashian.

You can share this post!

Britney's Agent Slams Her Handlers Amid Conservatorship Woes, Accuses Them of Threatening Him
Related Posts
Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Most Read
Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party
Music

Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party

Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye and Jay-Z Reunite on New Song, Jay-Z Added Verses Just Hours Before 'Donda' Listening Party

Johnny Depp Teams Up With Jeff Beck for New Album

Johnny Depp Teams Up With Jeff Beck for New Album

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Cardi B Hits Back at Queerbaiting Allegations Over 'Wild Side' Music Video With Normani

Cardi B Hits Back at Queerbaiting Allegations Over 'Wild Side' Music Video With Normani

Lil Nas X Shades His Homophobic Trolls With 'Industry Baby' Music Video Ft. Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X Shades His Homophobic Trolls With 'Industry Baby' Music Video Ft. Jack Harlow

Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online

Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online

Arlo Parks Calls Off Weekend Show After 'Truly Heartbreaking' Covid-19 Test

Arlo Parks Calls Off Weekend Show After 'Truly Heartbreaking' Covid-19 Test

Karol G Dominates 2021 Premios Juventud Awards With Six Wins

Karol G Dominates 2021 Premios Juventud Awards With Six Wins

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

George Clinton Cancels Retirement Plans as He Hints at 'Verzuz' Battle

George Clinton Cancels Retirement Plans as He Hints at 'Verzuz' Battle

John Legend and Keith Urban Cover John Lennon's 'Imagine' at 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony

John Legend and Keith Urban Cover John Lennon's 'Imagine' at 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Rolling Loud Announces 'Show Goes On' After Stage Partially Collapses 1 Day Before Festival

Rolling Loud Announces 'Show Goes On' After Stage Partially Collapses 1 Day Before Festival