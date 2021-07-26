Camila Cabello Defends 'Black Face' Dancer: He's Supposed to Be White Man With Bad Fake Tan

NBC Music

The 'Havana' hitmaker addresses backlash which arose after she performed her new single 'Don't Go Yet' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with a 'black face' dancer.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has responded to backlash sparked by a Friday night (23Jul21) TV performance of her new single, insisting a white dancer was supposed to look tanned, not black.

The singer debuted "Don't Go Yet" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and then spent Saturday morning reading fan outrage surrounding her "black face" dancer.

In response to the tweets, Cabello insisted the intention was for the dancer to look like a character with a bad fake tan.

She shared a statement that read, "hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin."

"There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not (sic)."

"The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan."

A 'black face' dancer at Camila Cabello's TV performance

The tweet also included a screenshot of the dancer's Instagram Story, where he posted a selfie with the caption, "In case you missed my spray tan last night on @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello."