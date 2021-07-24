Cardi B Hits Back at Queerbaiting Allegations Over 'Wild Side' Music Video With Normani

Instagram Music

Claiming that she has often spoken up about her bisexuality, the Bronx femcee says she doesn't like the term 'queerbaiting' because it pressures 'artist to talk about their sexuality.'

AceShowbiz - Cardi B may have successfully drawn attention with her sultry appearance in "Wild Side" music video with Normani Kordei, but she had no intention to particularly entice LGBTQIA+ audiences. Catching wind of the allegations that she and her collaborator were "queerbaiting," the Grammy Award-winning actress was quick to refute the claims.

On Friday, July 23, the pregnant artist took to Twitter to respond to Rolling Stone's article that named Cardi along with several other musicians like Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande and Madonna, who have been accused of "manipulating labels to their advantage." Defending her and Normani's portrayal in the music video, she penned, "Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?"

She claimed that she has often spoken up about her bisexuality before, adding, "Also I'm married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden 'queer baiting' is the new word & people use it to the ground !"

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi expressed her disapproval of the term "queerbaiting." She explained, "I don't like this new 'queer baiting' word.I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don't feel comfortable speaking about.If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?"

The said article mentioned Cardi's recent collaboration with Normani. "Most recently, Normani was criticized on Instagram by a user and accused of something similar, which was later shared across Twitter. In her recent video for her song 'Wild Side,' featuring Cardi B, the two are pictured naked and gyrating against one another," so the news outlet described the two's music video.

Weighing in on the allegations, one person tweeted, "I think if you aren't comfortable addressing your sexuality then you need to keep those aspects out of your videos. We're looking for representation and it feels baiting, even if it isnt, without a firm claim that you are one of us."

Another social media user commented that queerbaiting is "essentially sexuality appropriation." A third one noted, "nobody's sexuality should be anyone's business tbh.....regardless whether they are a celebrity or not."

Normani, meanwhile, has not responded to the controversy regarding her new music video.