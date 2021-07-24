Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos

WENN/Joel Ginsburg/Brian To Celebrity

When speaking to Dax Holt and Adam Glyn in a new interview, 'The Hills: New Beginnings' star reveals that he made 'over a million' for selling photos to paparazzi.

Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Spencer Pratt apparently is not the only celebrity who is working with paparazzi. "The Hills: New Beginnings", who has been open about selling his candid pictures with wife Heidi Montag, claimed that even former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt staged their "cheating" photos over a decade ago.

The 37-year-old made the revelation on "Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast. "I knew that Angelina and Brad Pitt set up their first set in the desert," he divulged. "[Us Weekly editor and Pratt's mentor Peter Grossman] was in on the setup with the pap. He was there for the magazine."

"So once you heard Brad Pitt, that's when I was like, 'I'm calling all,' " the reality star further spilled. "Like, green light, my two favourite fame hustlers are setting up their, pretty much cheating, confirmation relationship setup staged photos. So I never was surprised by anyone after that."

Angelina and Brad's photos in question were published by Us Weekly in 2005, the same year when he officially got divorced from Jennifer Aniston. In the magazine's cover story, it's written, "12 pages of pics that prove the romance is real."

Spencer has previously admitted that his paparazzi game was inspired by the "Mr and Mrs Smith" co-stars. "I learned that game - I won't name his name - but my good friend is the photo editor at a major magazine and he told me about how Brad & Angelina set-up and partnered with a photo agency to sell their first photos when they were seen on that random beach in Africa when they first started dating," he told Pop Culture Died in 2009.

"So when I heard that Brad and Angelina did this, I was like 'Uhh, why don't I copy the most famous superstars in the world that are rich & doing this?' " the TV personality went on. "So that's who I jacked the whole 'stage game' from, once I heard that's what they did."

In the 2021 interview, Spencer divulged about how much money he has made selling photos to the paparazzi. "Over a million, easy. Easy," he boasted.