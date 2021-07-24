Michael B. Jordan Is Developing Black Superman Series Starring Himself

DC Comics TV

The 'Black Panther' star serves as the producer of the planned project for HBO Max and it is also said that the actor may be starring on the show, though he has not committed to the role

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan is now joining the DC family. According to a new report, the "Creed" actor is now developing a limited series for HBO Max that will be centered on Val-Zod, a Black Kryptonian that holds the mantle of Superman.

Collider reports that Outlier Society has already hired a writer to pen the script for the planned series. The "Black Panther" star serves as the producer. It is also said that he may be starring on the show, though he has not committed to the role.

As for Val-Zod, the character was created in 2014 by Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott, and Robson Rocha. The Kryptonian orphan is the Superman of Earth-2, a parallel universe where many of DC's most iconic characters were lost in a battle with universe-scale heavy Darkseid.

After suffering from agoraphobia due to a life spent traveling to Earth in a capsule, Val-Zod eventually took on the mantle of Superman. He appeared throughout the run of the comic publisher's Earth-2 line.

It should be noted that the Superman series which Michael and Outlier Society are creating is different from the Superman film reboot in the works from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and producer J.J. Abrams. In fact, Michael previously shut down rumors that Bad Robot approached him to play the titular role in the latter project.

"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Michael told The Hollywood Reporter in an April interview. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out. I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

Black Girl Nerds' Jamie Broadnax, meanwhile, claimed that Michael wasn't interested to join the project that reimagines Kal-El/Clark Kent as a Black man despite the existing Black Superman characters in DCEU.