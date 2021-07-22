Kiely Williams Accuses Naturi Naughton of Calling Her Mother B Word

Instagram Celebrity

During her appearance on BET's show 'The Encore', Kiely addresses rumors that she threw a plate of chicken in her former 3LW groupmate's face during an altercation.

AceShowbiz - Kiely Williams revisited the infamous Chickengate between her and her former 3LW groupmate Naturi Naughton. During her appearance on BET's show "The Encore", Kiely addressed rumors that she threw a plate of chicken in Naturi's face during an altercation.

"I didn't throw chicken at anybody," Kiely insisted. "The chicken was in my hand but if you call my mother a b***h, I'm throwing whatever."

The singer went on to say that the Chickengate had affected her life greatly. "My entire life has been turned into...," Kiely trailed, before someone adding, "A friend chicken meme."

Following her interview, Kiely took to Twitter to further share message on the matter. "Throwing hands, and whatever is in them over my mother. She is a saint," the singer wrote. "If my phone was in my hand and not my dinner she would've gotten that. And none of you would've done any different. #betpresentstheencore."

Prior to this, it was Naturi who shared her side of the story during an interview. Seemingly referring to that, Kiely said in a separate tweet, "I saw a clip of an interview a while ago with an ex-group member talking about 'profanities were exchanged' and I think the question is: what profanities were 'exchanged' before I popped off? Was it 'b***h' and my mother in the same sentence?"

Kiely also denied the allegations that she threw a plate of chicken to Naturi in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I did not throw a bucket of chicken at her so that's as far as I can go without giving too much away," she insisted. "It will all be revealed throughout the course of the show [on BET]."

"The Naturi - [Adrienne Bailon] thing is kind of all mixed in together and not to say that I will lump them into the same person but I think it's unfortunate that after all of these years and all of the success that they've been able to achieve that they wouldn't use their platforms to be more honest about really what happened with the group," Kiely added. "But that's life. I don't really speak or think about them."