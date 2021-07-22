Cassidy Blasted Tory Lanez for Stealing His Lyrics During Hot 97 Freestyle - Tory Reacts

Instagram Music

The 'Get No Better' spitter also pulls receipts through a video of the Canadian rapper's performances from 2017 where he rapped with similar lyrics, flow, and delivery with his.

AceShowbiz - Cassidy called out Tory Lanez following the latter's appearance on Funkmaster Flex's Hot 97 show. On Wednesday, July 21, the veteran rapper took to his social media account to accuse the Canadian star of stealing his bars for his freestyle on the show.

"I'm @torylanez favorite rapper," Cassidy declared in an Instagram post, adding, "Ain't no denying that #GoatGang Show me the respect I deserve." The "Get No Better" spitter also pulled receipts, showing clips of Tory's performances from 2017 and comparing them to his tracks.

Upon watching the video, some fans supported Cassidy. "Ok these dudes from Toronto Jus be stealin barz we know this," a person noted in an Instagram comment. "If you wanted to sample a Cassidy song just say that...," someone else said.

"Damn stole my man entire flow and some bars… wow," a user chimed in. "Cassidy a legend let's know be disrespectful with The Who comments," another person added.

Tory himself caught wind of the issue. Admitting that he's a fan of Cassidy, the "Jerry Sprunger" rapper wrote, "Cass is one of my favorite rappers .... I wouldn't be able to rap like this without him ..... what's the problem."

In addition to the fact that Cassidy took issue with Tory's bars on Funk Flex's freestyle, Tory's freestyle went viral due to his controversial lyrics. "Shout out to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby/ What I'm about to say is gonna sound a little crazy, but it's true so don't flame me/ Y'all all would have got your awards if they never framed me," rapped Tory, referencing Megan Thee Stallion's multiple victories in numerous music industry awards.

Some critics believed that DaBaby, Roddy and Lil Baby deserved the throphies for some categories that Megan, who accused Tory of firing shot at her leg during an altercation in July 2020, won with her single "Savage".